djay Pro 2 introduces powerful library editing features that make music management easier than ever. Create your own custom playlists using songs from iTunes, Spotify, and the file system.

In library split mode you can view your songs from iTunes, Spotify, and Finder side by side. This allows you to manage songs from multiple sources in parallel and with unprecedented efficiency and flexibility.