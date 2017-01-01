djay Pro 2 is the next generation of Algoriddim’s multiple award-winning DJ software. Its unique, modern interface is built around a sophisticated integration with iTunes and Spotify, giving you instant access to millions of songs. Pristine sound quality and a powerful set of features including high-definition waveforms, four decks, audio effects, video mixing and hardware integration give you endless creative flexibility to take your sets to new heights.
New in djay Pro 2 is an advanced library management system that is built around a sophisticated integration with Spotify, iTunes, Videos, Photos, and the file system. djay Pro 2 now also offers its own playlists that make music management easier than ever.
djay Pro 2 introduces powerful library editing features that make music management easier than ever. Create your own custom playlists using songs from iTunes, Spotify, and the file system.
In library split mode you can view your songs from iTunes, Spotify, and Finder side by side. This allows you to manage songs from multiple sources in parallel and with unprecedented efficiency and flexibility.
To help you organize playlists and quickly locate songs, djay Pro 2 includes a powerful Smart Filter. With 12 different criteria, you can create rules that display exactly what you need, either to create permanent playlists, or to temporarily find a specific song.
In this powerful track preparation view you are presented with an even bigger library and a large single deck view, ideal for preparing cue points, loops, and beat grids.
djay Pro is the first DJ software that integrates with Spotify, giving you instant access to millions of songs. Spotify integration in djay includes all of your existing playlists, starred and saved songs, powerful search capabilities, charts, browse, and Match for intelligent song recommendations.
Lean back and automate your sets in advance with stunning transitions. Using machine learning and training sets from human DJs, Automix AI intelligently identifies rhythmic patterns and the best intro and outro sections of songs. Automix AI calculates optimal fade durations and automatically applies parameter changes to EQs and filters for a seamless transition.
djay Pro 2 introduces PhotoBeat™ unifying music and photos in a first-of-its-kind way. You can simply drag an album or a selection of photos onto the visual decks and djay Pro 2 instantly creates a perfectly beat-matched slideshow based on the music that is playing. You can also apply effects to your photos in just the same way as video, as well project the visual output via an external monitor through HDMI or AirPlay.
At the heart djay Pro is an innovative DJ Software with a modern user interface that provides flexible layers of functionality alongside a powerful music library into a single window interface. It combines djay’s Apple Design Award winning turntable view that renders true record grooves on the virtual vinyl with more advanced modes including horizontal and vertical colored waveforms, live sampler and drum pads, FX racks, as well as a powerful four deck view that allows DJs to play, mix and synchronize up to four tracks simultaneously.
djay Pro 2 allows you to save up to 8 loops and cue points. You can now also assign names to all your saved loops and cue points.
djay Pro 2 offers ultra-low latency, better speed and accuracy with track analysis and the creation of the highest resolution waveforms. Effects, EQs, filters and loops all benefit from major quality enhancements. djay Pro never sounded better!
Audio effects have been significantly improved in djay Pro 2. Effects can now be assigned post fader so that closing a fader no longer means shutting off effects tails.
djay Pro 2 includes a full keyboard editor which allows you to assign any feature in djay Pro 2 to a custom keyboard shortcut. This is especially useful if you work with a laptop and want to add frequently used features to your setup via the keyboard.
The video mode in djay Pro allows you to mix photos and videos live and apply stunning audio reactive visualizers to your songs, perfectly synchronized to the music.
Mix videos using a variety of visual transitions including Blend, Luma, Cube, Swap, Grid, Mosaic, and Push. You can also enable Split Mode which allows you to crossfader audio and video independently.
djay Pro gives you the ability to overlay your videos with text titles and images. You can use any font installed on your Mac, and pick the colour, opacity and location for the title.
In addition to its extensive video mixing capabilities, djay Pro gives you the ability to record your sets including all audio, video, overlays and effects.
djay Pro comes with a host of high quality visual effects which can be chained to offer a large amount of audio and video creativity. Effects include Grid EQ, Kaleidoscope, Circle Splash, RGB Offset, Edges, Invert, Tiles, Splash, Ripples, and Radial Blur.
Apply stunning audio reactive visualizers to your songs, perfectly synchronized to the music. The motion graphics are generated in real-time based on the parameters (such as tempo, beats, frequency) of the currently playing track.
From monitors and TVs to projectors, djay pro has the ability to output HD video. So with the right connectors, you can output from your DJ software directly via HDMI, Thunderbolt, to DVI devices, or via Airplay.
Particles Triangle
Particles
Vertical EQ
Halos
Rotating Shape
djay Pro seamlessly integrates with professional DJ hardware
from our official partners Pioneer DJ, Numark, and Reloop.
Preview and prepare the next song through headphones: By enabling djay Pro’s Split Output mode or by using an external audio interface you can cue songs through headphones independently from the mix that goes through the main speakers for live DJing.
djay Pro integrates seamlessly with existing professional DJ hardware. In addition to supporting over 50 MIDI controllers by Pioneer, Numark, Reloop, and other manufacturers out of the box, djay Pro also includes an advanced MIDI Learn system. It enables you to map each hardware control on your device to individual actions in djay Pro and customize your setup to match your style and performance needs.
djay Pro offers native support for USB audio interfaces, allowing you to preview your mix through headphones while delivering pristine sound quality through the main output.
Any of our supported hardware accessories for djay Pro work plug-and-play out of the box. This allows you to effortlessly setup your preferred DJ system.
You can browse your library including Spotify right from your CDJ. djay Pro also shows you full song information right on the display of the CDJ including waveforms, cue points, BPM, time, and other meta data.
djay Pro’s guided plug & play setup allows you to easily and efficiently integrate the DJ software with up to 4 CDJs. Its instant audio configuration also allows for staged takeover from the previous DJ.
This handbook guides you through djay Pro for Mac. It includes a quick start guide to get you up to speed quickly, covers all the core features and gives an in depth look at the advanced tools of djay Pro.Download Handbook
djay Pro is compatible with any Mac running
A Spotify Premium subscription and an Internet connection is required to access the Spotify music catalog from djay Pro. A seven day free trial of Spotify Premium is available to all djay Pro users.
To use songs from iCloud in djay Pro, please download them first via iTunes. DRM-protected songs are not supported.
Uses [aufTAKT] V3, S.R.C. V1, fx::pack V1, [tONaRT] V2, élastique efficient V2, Metering V2 by zplane.development.
